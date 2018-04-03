Report: Teams Planning To Call Spurs About Kawhi Leonard

NBA teams are reportedly preparing to inquire about the availability of Kawhi Leonard during the offseason.

While guesting on Outside The Lines, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said that “several NBA general managers” have indicated that the Spurs will be getting calls about their 26-year-old star.

“I have already talked to several NBA general managers. At the end of this season, teams will call the Spurs and inquire about the availability of Kawhi Leonard.”

