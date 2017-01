On January 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant put up 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. The output stands as the second-most points in a game in NBA history behind Wilt Chamberlain’s 100.

Bryant shot 28-46 from the field in the 122-104 Lakers win.

Check the highlights above and read this dope recap of the game 0n NBA.com.

