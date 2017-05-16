On this day 37 years ago, Magic Johnson had one of the most historic performances in NBA history.

It was Game 6 of the Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers led the Philadelphia 76ers 3-2 in the series, but were without big man Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who had suffered a sprained ankle. So Magic stepped up.

At just 6-9, a rookie Earvin Johnson played the center position and posted 42 points, 15 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 123-115 championship-clinching victory. Legendary.

Peep the highlights above.

