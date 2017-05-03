If the Los Angeles Lakers‘ draft pick falls out of the top-3, it goes to the Philadelphia 76ers.

As explained by SB Nation’s Anthony Irwin, LA has a 46.9% chance of holding on to their selection.But apparently they shouldn’t sweat it.

On CBS Sports Program We Need To Talk, coach Luke Walton said with a laugh that president of basketball operations Magic Johnson told him they will land in the top-3: “Magic’s already assured me that we’re going to get our top-three pick this year, so I’m excited about that.”

The lottery is May 16.

