Thunder Broadcaster Says Russell Westbrook Is ‘Out of His Cotton-Picking Mind’

by April 12, 2018
4,024
russell westbrook cotton-picking mind

Thunder play-by-play announcer Brian Davis is under fire after using a racially insensitive phrase about Russell Westbrook during OKC’s 123-137 win over Memphis on Wednesday.

Mid-way through the second quarter—after Westbrook handed out his 9th assist—Davis exclaimed, “Westbrook is out of his cotton-picking mind!”

The clip started gaining traction as Westbrook was on the verge of making history.

With his 6-point, 20-rebound, 19-assist performance, Westbrook became the first player to average a triple-double for a season twice.

On Thursday, the Thunder issued a statement condemning Davis’ comments, calling the phrase, “highly inappropriate and offensive.”

“We find the term used by Brian Davis on our broadcast last night to be highly inappropriate and offensive.”

“We’ve discussed it with the announcer and let him know that. He assures us it was not meant in any sort of offensive or derogatory manner and he apologizes.”

“Nonetheless, he’s been told the use of that term in any manner is unacceptable.”

RELATED:
Russell Westbrook Responds To Claims of Stat-Padding

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Timberwolves Earn Playoff Berth, Westbrook Makes History

14 hours ago
1,420
russell westbrook stat-padding
NBA

Russell Westbrook Responds To Claims of Stat-Padding

1 day ago
8,418
carmelo anthony russell westbrook steal rebounds
NBA

Carmelo: Thunder Players ‘Cool’ With Russell Westbrook Stealing Rebounds

2 days ago
4,739
NBA

Post Up: LeBron James Remains the King of New York, Playoff Race Thickens

3 days ago
1,787
NBA

Paul George: How Thunder Finish This Season Won’t Dictate Free Agency Decision

5 days ago
989
Kevin Durant
Uncategorized

Post Up: KD And The Warriors Get The Last Laugh in Oklahoma City

1 week ago
2,928

TRENDING


Most Recent

JR Smith: LeBron James Surpassed Michael Jordan Two Years Ago

2 mins ago
1

Kevin Garnett Shocked Kyrie Irving Opted for Surgery

2 hours ago
1,786
russell westbrook cotton-picking mind

Thunder Broadcaster Says Russell Westbrook Is ‘Out of His Cotton-Picking Mind’

2 hours ago
4,024

Ben Simmons Wants to Win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year

2 hours ago
328

NBA Kicks of the Night

3 hours ago
461