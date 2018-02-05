Report: Thunder Discussed Tony Allen Trade With Bulls

The Thunder have reportedly discussed a trade that would bring Tony Allen to Oklahoma City.

According to the Chicago Tribune‘s KC Johnson, the Bulls hope to include Allen in a larger deal before Thursday’s deadline.

In fact, with league sources indicating that talks centered on Robin Lopez have intensified and also that the Bulls and Thunder have discussed at least Tony Allen’s expiring contract, management will be busy between now and Thursday’s trade deadline. […]

It’s obvious the Bulls are keeping the expiring deals of Nelson and Allen in play as part of larger packages.