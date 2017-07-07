The Knicks have reportedly signed restricted free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71 million offer sheet.

New York drafted the 25-year-old in the 2013 NBA Draft, traded him two years later to Atlanta, and now is offering him mega-bucks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. was traded for Jerian Grant who was traded for Derrick Rose who was renounced so NYK could sign Hardaway Jr. for $71M. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 7, 2017

Hawks were thinking something in the neighborhood of $45M for Hardaway. This latest act of Knickery should make the call easier. — Kevin Arnovitz (@kevinarnovitz) July 7, 2017

Hardaway averaged 14.5 points per game in 28 minutes for the Hawks last season.

Per ESPN: