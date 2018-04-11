Timberwolves Clinch Playoff Berth In Overtime Thriller

by April 11, 2018
The drought is finally over.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2003-04 with a thrilling 112-106 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves and Nuggets came into the last game of the regular season tied for the final playoff spot, making Wednesday night a virtual play-in game for a postseason berth.

And the game lived up to its billing.

Minnesota led for most of the fourth quarter and went ahead 99-91 on a Jeff Teague three with 4:26 to go. But seemingly in the blink of an eye, the Nuggets got back into it. Nikola Jokic started the run with a three, then Jamal Murray scored seven straight to tie it and force overtime.

In the extra session, the Timberwolves kept Denver off the board for the final 2:28 while Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins hit the free throws to seal it.

Jokic had 35 points to lead all scorers — 17 coming in the third quarter alone — on 14-25 shooting. Butler had 31 while Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Next up for the Timberwolves, it’s a first-round series with the NBA-best Houston Rockets. The Rockets won all four regular season meetings between the two teams.

The full highlights from tonight:

  
