Timberwolves Clinch Playoff Berth In Overtime Thriller

The drought is finally over.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are headed to the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2003-04 with a thrilling 112-106 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves and Nuggets came into the last game of the regular season tied for the final playoff spot, making Wednesday night a virtual play-in game for a postseason berth.

And the game lived up to its billing.

Minnesota led for most of the fourth quarter and went ahead 99-91 on a Jeff Teague three with 4:26 to go. But seemingly in the blink of an eye, the Nuggets got back into it. Nikola Jokic started the run with a three, then Jamal Murray scored seven straight to tie it and force overtime.

In the extra session, the Timberwolves kept Denver off the board for the final 2:28 while Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins hit the free throws to seal it.

Jokic had 35 points to lead all scorers — 17 coming in the third quarter alone — on 14-25 shooting. Butler had 31 while Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Next up for the Timberwolves, it’s a first-round series with the NBA-best Houston Rockets. The Rockets won all four regular season meetings between the two teams.

The full highlights from tonight: