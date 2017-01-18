The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly looking for a team to take point guard Ricky Rubio off their hands.

Rubio, 26, has been the subject of trade rumors the last couple of years.

Sources on @TheVertical: Minnesota shopping point guard Ricky Rubio in trade proposals. https://t.co/bgTdIWy90f — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 17, 2017

Sacramento is said to be interested in Rubio’s services.

