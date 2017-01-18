The Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly looking for a team to take point guard Ricky Rubio off their hands.
Rubio, 26, has been the subject of trade rumors the last couple of years.
Sources on @TheVertical: Minnesota shopping point guard Ricky Rubio in trade proposals. https://t.co/bgTdIWy90f
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 17, 2017
Sacramento is said to be interested in Rubio’s services.
Per Yahoo:
The Timberwolves have attached Rubio to multiple offers with Shabazz Muhammad to several teams around the NBA, league sources said. Minnesota has been seeking something of a “bridge” guard in return, a player capable of starting in the short term, but who’ll ultimately settle into a backup role and give way to rookie Kris Dunn to become the long-term starter, league sources said.
The Sacramento Kings have had a strong interest in acquiring Rubio, but there’s no traction on a deal between those two teams, league sources said. So far, the Timberwolves are trying to exhaust the market elsewhere for a better return of assets than the Kings can offer.
Rubio, 26, is the highest paid player on the young Timberwolves roster this season. He is making $13.5 million for 2016-17 and will be owed $29 million through the end of his contract in 2019.
