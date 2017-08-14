After rescinding their qualifying offer to Shabazz Muhammad in July, the Timberwolves are reportedly looking to bring back the 24-year-old forward.

According to ESPN’s Darren Wolfson, the Wolves are trying to convince Muhammad to sign a minimum contract.

League buzz: #Twolves trying to convince Shabazz Muhammad to come back. They, of course, can only offer the minimum at this time. Hard task. pic.twitter.com/lbsFdEpQ2M — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) August 12, 2017

