Tom Thibodeau and some Timberwolves players are reportedly at odds over his decision to play a tight, 8-man rotation.

According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Thibodeau’s mismanagement of minutes is creating “chemistry issues” in the locker room (starting at 17:21):

“I’ve heard rumblings that there’s some chemistry issues in that locker room. “Maybe a little bit with guys against [Karl-Anthony] Towns a little bit because of his effort. Maybe a little bit with some of the guys on that bench unhappy with playing time and opportunity. “There’s issues there. And it all, in my opinion, from what I can tell, derives from Thibs with the usage, with the system, with the opportunity.”

