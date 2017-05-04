UPDATE: When asked about Parker’s injury after the game, coach Gregg Popovich told reporters “it’s not good.”

Here’s what Manu had to say:

In the fourth quarter of Game 2 Wednesday night, Spurs point guard Tony Parker landed awkwardly and appeared to tweak his left knee pretty bad.

He had to be carried off the floor by his teammates.

Hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks. An MRI is scheduled for Thursday.

