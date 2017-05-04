UPDATE: When asked about Parker’s injury after the game, coach Gregg Popovich told reporters “it’s not good.”

Pop on Tony Parker’s knee injury: “It’s not good.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 4, 2017

Here’s what Manu had to say:

“It’s tough to lose a player like TP. It didn’t look good.” Manu Ginobili on Tony Parker’s injury in Game 2. #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/RpoRx3ovHz — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 4, 2017

***

In the fourth quarter of Game 2 Wednesday night, Spurs point guard Tony Parker landed awkwardly and appeared to tweak his left knee pretty bad.

He had to be carried off the floor by his teammates.

Tony Parker had to be carried off the floor after tweaking his left knee pic.twitter.com/DMoP2eQXyV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 4, 2017

Hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks. An MRI is scheduled for Thursday.

