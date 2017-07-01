According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Milwaukee Bucks will re-sign Tony Snell to a 4-year, $46 million contract ($44 million guaranteed):

Sources: Tony Snell has agreed to 4-year, $46M deal — $44M guaranteed — to return to Milwaukee. Player option… https://t.co/2KNELDMrdS — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2017

The deal includes a player option after the third year. Snell averaged 8.5 points in 29.2 minutes per game last season.

