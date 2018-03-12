With the Western Conference playoff race heating up, the Timberwolves secured a big 109-103 win over the Warriors on Sunday.

Afterwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, who led the way with 31 points and 16 rebounds, described seeds 5-10 as a “swamp” and said “only the real alligators will make it out.”

Minnesota is currently fifth with a 39-29 record, but only 1.5 games separate them from the No. 10 Utah Jazz. The other teams in the “swamp” are the Thunder, Spurs, Clippers, and Nuggets.

