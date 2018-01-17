Tracy McGrady thinks the Pelicans should break up their All-Star duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

While guesting on ESPN’s The Jump, McGrady said New Orleans should trade Davis if they get a commitment from Cousins (starting at 2:40):

Should the Pelicans keep Boogie and the Brow together? T-Mac: “No. Absolutely not. Because I think with this roster, how are you going to go out and improve? “If you sign Boogie to a max contract, you already have AD on his max contract. You have Jrue Holiday making $26 million a year. You can’t improve this roster.” […] “If I could get a commitment from Boogie, I would look to trade AD because I feel I could get valuable assets to improve my roster. And I already have a legitimate big man that is just as dominant as AD. “I’m afraid that if I trade Boogie, I won’t get that same value back for him.”

