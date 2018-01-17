Houston’s Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green have each been suspended two games for their role in Monday night’s bizarre locker room incident at Staples Center, the league announced on Wednesday.

Shortly after the Clippers’ 113-102 win over the Rockets, Ariza, Green, James Harden, and Chris Paul entered L.A.’s locker room through a back hallway, where they then confronted several Clippers players. Security ushered them out before things could escalate, according to reports.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks broke down the financial aspect of the players’ suspensions:

Revised suspension amounts for the Rockets players are: Trevor Ariza will lose $51,178 per game for a total of $102,357. Gerald Green will lose $9,527 per game for a total of $19,054. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) January 18, 2018

The NBA said in a release that it conducted more than 20 interviews with players, coaches, and personnel who were at Staples Center at the time of the incident to help bring closure to one of the stranger incidents of the season. Ariza and Green will serve their suspensions on Thursday and Saturday.