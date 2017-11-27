Last week, The Washington Post‘s Tim Bontemps reported that “multiple teams” had inquired about DeAndre Jordan in trade conversations. Over the weekend, Cleveland.com‘s Joe Vardon reported that the Cavs “would consider” flipping big man Tristan Thompson for DJ.

More from Cleveland.com:

A league source believes this move, [DeAndre] Jordan for [Tristan] Thompson, is one the Cavs would consider. How the Brooklyn pick figured in remains to be seen (Cleveland also has its own No. 1 pick), but if the Cavs felt Jordan was the only piece missing for them to take down the Warriors they’d have to consider this.

Following a slow start, the Cavs have reeled off seven wins in a row. After losing nine straight, the Clippers have won two in a row, but remain decimated by injury as Pat Beverley, Danilo Gallinari, and Milos Teodosic are all out.

Related

Report: ‘Multiple Teams’ Talking Trades for DeAndre Jordan