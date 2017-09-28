Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson said Cleveland got “a steal” when they signed Derrick Rose this summer.

Rose took just a minimum deal to join the Cavs, and according to Thompson, Rose is still playing at a high level (starting at 2:49):

“I’m really excited about Derrick Rose, by the way.

“He looked very good in Santa Barbara (LeBron James’ minicamp), and I’m just happy for him. I feel like we got a steal.

“And especially looking at his numbers, and looking at how he played last year with the Knicks. They had so much going on, but if you look at his game film, and what he was able to do, he can still play at a high level.” […]

“[Today] he had one finish on the left side where he kind of scooped it like some Kyrie filet. So I was like, I’ll take it with me. It was nice. I’m glad he’s on our team.”