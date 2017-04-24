The MVP race this season, for all intents and purposes, is a two-man battle between Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

Tristan Thompson laments that Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James isn’t being more seriously considered for his fifth Maurice Podoloff Trophy.

Tristan on LeBron: "He should be the MVP, but I heard your guys’ votes are in already. So damn. That sucks. He’s the MVP. Best player." — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) April 23, 2017

LeBron led the defending NBA champs to a four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, and averaged nearly a triple-double—32.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 9.0 assists—in the first-round series.

Per The Athletic: