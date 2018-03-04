Tristan Thompson Suffers Ankle Sprain, Expected to Miss Multiple Games

Tristan Thompson sprained his right ankle in the first half of Saturday’s game against the Nuggets. He stepped on an opponent’s heel and will now “undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation for the injury. He is expected to miss multiple games and his return to play timing will be established,” the Cavs said in a statement.

Thompson continued to play with the injury in the game but he “experienced significant swelling overnight.” Thompson has already missed 20 games this season because of a calf injury. The 26-year-old is averaging career-lows of 6 points and 6 rebounds per game this season.

h/t Cavs