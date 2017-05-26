After fervently speaking out against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Thunder forward Enes Kanter is being sought by the Turkish government for being a member of a “terror group.”

According to an AFP report, Turkey has issued a warrant for Kanter’s arrest, to which 6-11 big man replied on Twitter (and has since deleted):

“You cannot catch me. Hahaha. Don’t waste your energy. “I am already going to come to (Turkey) to spit on all of your ugly, hate-filled faces.”

While detained at an airport in Romania over the weekend, Kanter posted a video in which he called Erdogan, “the Hitler of our century.”

I'm being held at Romanian airport by Police!! pic.twitter.com/uYZMBqKx54 — Enes Kanter (@Enes_Kanter) May 20, 2017

Kanter said that he’s been getting death threats and has been disowned by his family for his political views.

“I’m getting death threats almost every day. And I believe that when I leave this set, when I leave this room, I’m going to keep getting death threats. “But you know what, I stand behind what I believe.”

RELATED:

Enes Kanter ‘Getting Death Threats’ For Criticizing Erdogan, Turkish Government