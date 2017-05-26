After fervently speaking out against Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Thunder forward Enes Kanter is being sought by the Turkish government for being a member of a “terror group.”

According to an AFP report, Turkey has issued a warrant for Kanter’s arrest, to which 6-11 big man replied on Twitter (and has since deleted):

“You cannot catch me. Hahaha. Don’t waste your energy.

 

“I am already going to come to (Turkey) to spit on all of your ugly, hate-filled faces.”

While detained at an airport in Romania over the weekend, Kanter posted a video in which he called Erdogan, “the Hitler of our century.”

Kanter said that he’s been getting death threats and has been disowned by his family for his political views.

“I’m getting death threats almost every day. And I believe that when I leave this set, when I leave this room, I’m going to keep getting death threats.

 

“But you know what, I stand behind what I believe.”

RELATED:
Enes Kanter ‘Getting Death Threats’ For Criticizing Erdogan, Turkish Government