Terrence Jones has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to play with Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The agreement is reportedly “one of the largest single-season deals” in CBA history.

Source: Terrence Jones, former HOU, NOLA and MIL forward, signed one of the largest single-season deals in China history with Qingdao. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) July 30, 2017

Jones, 25, reportedly received interest from several NBA teams but wasn’t interested in signing a minimum deal, per Amico Hoops.

RELATED:

Brandon Jennings Agrees to 1-Year, $1.5 Million Deal in China