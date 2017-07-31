Terrence Jones has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal to play with Qingdao Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association.

The agreement is reportedly “one of the largest single-season deals” in CBA history.

Jones, 25, reportedly received interest from several NBA teams but wasn’t interested in signing a minimum deal, per Amico Hoops.

