Keeping track of all the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ handshakes during a game is next to impossible.

How the players remember all the complicated and precise handshakes is a feat in and of itself.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue applauds his team for its camaraderie, but jokingly wished that some of that energy was focused on the court.

Have you noticed all the intricate handshakes your team has? Lue: Yeah, I seen them. Have you ever seem them work on [the handshakes]? Where do they come from? Lue: I wish we could remember some of our defensive schemes that well. [laughs]

