Cavs coach Tyronn Lue dismissed criticism about his decision to play LeBron James 43.8 minutes per game in the first round of the playoffs.

After leading the NBA in minutes this season, James is now averaging the most minutes of any player in the playoffs.

Lue spoke to reporters on Wednesday:

“I don’t understand why people make a big deal out of his minutes. “He had a week off before the series started. We won four straight games, and then he had a week off again. So next [series] he might play 48 minutes.”

Lue added that LeBron’s heavy minutes during the regular season helped prepare him for big minutes in the playoffs.

“Now he is able to play those 42, 43 minutes.”

RELATED:

Tyronn Lue Compares LeBron James to Benjamin Button