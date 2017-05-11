All signs point toward the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors heading toward an Finals trilogy.

Not only would such a feat be a first in the 70-plus seasons of NBA history, but it solidify the Cavs and Warriors among all-time Finals rivals.

After practice on Wednesday, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue compared a potential third straight meeting to the classic Celtics-Lakers matchups during the League’s more formative years.

“Is it a problem? I don’t think so. “I think a lot of people wanted to see Boston and the Lakers back in the day. I think nowadays, a lot of people want to see Golden State-Cavs. “And it’s not a problem. Right now, it’s two of the teams playing some of the best basketball right now.”

