Before the Cleveland Cavaliers can start focusing on a third straight Finals against the Warriors, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue says the team has to find ways to stop the Celtics’ offense.

Lue said Boston has been more difficult to defend than even Golden State. From Cleveland.com:

“The stuff they’re running, it’s harder to defend than Golden State’s (offense) for me, as far as the actions and all the running around and all the guys who are making all the plays, so it’s a totally different thing. “Like, they hit the post, Golden State runs splits and all that stuff but these guys are running all kinds of (stuff). “And Brad’s (Stevens) got them moving and cutting and playing with pace and everybody is a threat.”

RELATED:

Richard Jefferson: LeBron James Was Sick For Games 3 & 4