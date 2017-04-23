In the final seconds of Game 4, J.R. Smith decided to throw a questionable behind-the-back pass that resulted in a turnover.

Luckily for him, Paul George was unable to knock down the game-tying three-point attempt, and the Cavs escaped with a W.

After the game, Tyronn Lue was asked about the entire sequence.

Good answer, coach.

Related
WATCH: LeBron James Nails Dagger Three-Pointer in Series-Clinching Victory