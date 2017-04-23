In the final seconds of Game 4, J.R. Smith decided to throw a questionable behind-the-back pass that resulted in a turnover.

Luckily for him, Paul George was unable to knock down the game-tying three-point attempt, and the Cavs escaped with a W.

Send it to Springfield pic.twitter.com/wBeumrV9rD — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 23, 2017

After the game, Tyronn Lue was asked about the entire sequence.

“I didn’t see it…” – Tyronn Lue on J.R. Smith’s turnover at the end of the game and after series sweep against Pacers#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/fRIbxthUYy — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 23, 2017

Good answer, coach.

