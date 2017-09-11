Although Kyrie Irving‘s departure from Cleveland came with plenty of controversy, he left an indelible mark on the Cavaliers franchise.

Reflecting on Kyrie’s accomplishments, Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Kyrie’s Game 7 shot over Stephen Curry during the 2016 Finals was probably the “biggest shot in Cleveland history” (starting at 24:15):

“Kyrie was a big part of what we did, and like Koby said, probably making the biggest shot in Cleveland history and being one of the biggest shots in NBA Finals history. “He was a big part of what we did.”

