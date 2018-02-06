Tyronn Lue: ‘No Doubt’ Cavs Will Make the Playoffs

Things aren’s looking great in Cleveland, but head coach Tyronn Lue has little doubt the Cavs are postseason-bound.

LeBron James echoes Lue’s confidence despite the team’s ongoing struggles.

Tyronn Lue says 'no doubt' Cavs make playoffs this season. OK, but, they're closer to 9th than 1st @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/Kza6YltE5B — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) February 5, 2018

Cleveland (30-21) currently holds the third spot in the Eastern Conference, and has lost 12 of its last 18 games.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I don’t think we’ll be knocked out of the playoffs, no,” coach Tyronn Lue said.

Cleveland is 6-12 since Christmas and its longest win streak during that stretch is two games, accomplished once.

“I don’t think anybody’s here not to make the playoffs,” LeBron James said.