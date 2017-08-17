The Miami Heat would love to have Dwyane Wade back, according to former teammate Udonis Haslem.

Heat captain Udonis Haslem talks about visiting Dolphins and has a message for Dwyane Wade: ‘We’d love to have you’https://t.co/rtG73rs0GI pic.twitter.com/YNTJ0gkr6b — Tom D'Angelo (@tomdangelo44) August 17, 2017

Wade’s days in Chicago appear to be numbered, and Haslem says Wade ended up with the Bulls out of “frustration.”

Haslem played 13 of his 14 seasons in South Beach alongside D-Wade.

