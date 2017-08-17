The Miami Heat would love to have Dwyane Wade back, according to former teammate Udonis Haslem.
Wade’s days in Chicago appear to be numbered, and Haslem says Wade ended up with the Bulls out of “frustration.”
Haslem played 13 of his 14 seasons in South Beach alongside D-Wade.
Per the Palm Beach Post:
“My advice to him is, ‘Hey, we’d love to have you but take it one step at a time, take it one day at a time,” Haslem said today on the Joe Rose Show on 560WQAM. “The situation with Chicago and everything that’s going on it’s just a frustrating situation on both sides and I think he just made a decision based on frustration.”
“We kind of understand the direction Chicago is going in,” Haslem said. “We kind of understand the direction that Dwyane wants to go in the last couple of years of his career. The business side of things sometimes doesn’t always allow both sides to co-exist.”
