Dallas Mavericks center Andrew Bogut has been granted his wish of coming off the bench.

The big fella has come to the realization that playing alongside superstar teammate Dirk Nowitzki simply doesn’t work.



Mavs C Andrew Bogut will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future. "There's no point of starting with… https://t.co/rb0vz5ycob — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 3, 2017

Bogut and Nowitzki have only played 53 minutes together this season—getting outscored by 62 points—largely due to the future Hall of Famer’s injuries:

