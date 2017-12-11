Victor Oladipo has developed into a headliner in Indiana, and is quickly growing “sick and tired” of the comparisons to former Pacers superstar Paul George.

Just when you think #Victor Oladipo can't top his last performance, he does. https://t.co/hbIyLcPHOm — Clifton Brown (@CliftonGBrown) December 11, 2017

Oladipo simply wants to play, and not always get measured against the guy he was traded for last summer.

The 25-year-old further solidified his case for an All-Star berth by dropping a career-high 47 points on the visiting Denver Nuggets in a 126-116 overtime win Sunday night.

Per the Indy Star: