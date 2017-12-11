Victor Oladipo has developed into a headliner in Indiana, and is quickly growing “sick and tired” of the comparisons to former Pacers superstar Paul George.
Oladipo simply wants to play, and not always get measured against the guy he was traded for last summer.
The 25-year-old further solidified his case for an All-Star berth by dropping a career-high 47 points on the visiting Denver Nuggets in a 126-116 overtime win Sunday night.
Per the Indy Star:
Late in overtime, Pacers fans chanted “MVP, MVP.”
“It was incredible,” said Oladipo, who also had seven rebounds and six assists. “These fans are incredible. It’s like I never left. College (at Indiana), it was the same way.”
Where are the people who said the Pacers were fleeced when they traded George this summer? For several days, Oladipo knows he will be hearing plenty of talk about the trade, and about George. But Oladipo is riding high, preferring not to let outside noise ruin his karma.
“I’m kind of getting sick and tired of the comparisons with Paul George and myself,” said Oladipo following Sunday’s game. “He’s moved on. I moved on from the situation that I was in. Life takes its course, things happen. I’m happy here, he’s happy there. I wish him all the best. I’m feathery, right here as a Pacer. I don’t have no disrespect towards him, or what happened. I’m just grateful, and honored, to put on this jersey every night.”
