As Vince Carter‘s NBA career winds down, he’s considering his legacy, and says it would be a “dream come true” should the Nets retire his jersey.

Carter spent five seasons in New Jersey after being traded from Toronto in 2004, and averaged 23.6 points for the Nets.

Brooklyn took care of Carter and the visiting Sacramento Kings 104-99 Wednesday night.

Per the NY Post:

Carter, who brought his Kings into Brooklyn on Wednesday night, said he’d love to have that uniform hanging from the rafters in Barclays Center. Just not yet. “Of course,” Carter said of having his jersey retired by the Nets, for whom he played five high-flying seasons. “When you hear people talk about it, of course. For years to come, you walk in here and see your name in the rafters in an arena, a professional arena, that’s your dream come true for every player. “It’s a goal for guys. It means you’ve had a phenomenal career for that team. I would never tell them no, I’ll tell you that.”

