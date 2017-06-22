Vince Carter says that he’d be willing to take a paycut to play for the Golden State Warriors next season.

While on ESPN’s The Jump on Wednesday, Carter admitted that winning a championship is paramount at this point in his career. Via Warriors Talk:

Vince Carter says he's open to taking less money and playing for the Golden State Warriors next season. pic.twitter.com/dpSrYBi2t1 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) June 21, 2017

“I’m open for it. I want to win when I play. I want to do somewhat what Kevin Durant did. I want to do for my team. “I want to go out there and play and provide and show that I can still play this game.”

