Kings GM Vlade Divac says Sacramento is extremely pleased with their trade for All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins last season to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Boston Globe Sunday NBA Notes: Vlade Divac and the Sacramento #Kings’ royal rebuild https://t.co/2v8bncEEaN via @BostonGlobe — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) August 13, 2017

According to Divac, the controversial deal which landed Sac-Town rookie Buddy Hield and a first-round draft pick, is “exactly what we want.”

The Kings are focused on building a better team culture going forward.

Per the Boston Globe:

The outlook is more positive for Divac now. He doesn’t hear as much criticism about the Cousins deal because of the subsequent moves he and former executive vice president Scott Perry made to improve the roster. Sacramento signed veterans George Hill, Vince Carter, and Zach Randolph, and drafted first-rounders De’Aaron Fox, Justin Jackson, and Harry Giles, additions that could make the Kings a playoff contender in the Western Conference (though Randolph’s status is in question after he was arrested on drug charges last week). “When we made that decision [to trade Cousins], we knew exactly where we were going,” Divac said. “We made a plan and try to execute it. So far, it’s exactly what we want. We have nice, young talented kids, and obviously with the addition of veteran guys [they] are going to teach them on a daily basis what it takes to win, what it takes to be a pro. It’s going to help a lot.” Divac had never been in NBA management before taking the Kings job in 2015, and his tenure has been considered rocky because of the lack of on-court success. “Obviously, I had some experience before working with the [Serbian] Olympic movement and [as a scout] with the Lakers when I retired,” he said. “But it’s something I do enjoy. We talk about the culture and that’s what you try to build, and when you have a clear vision, when I talked to those guys in free agency, it was easier for me because [we] speak the same language. They understood they wanted to be a part of it. When we start building the culture, hopefully down the road we will be winning and then it will be easier to get guys [to buy in].”

Related

DeMarcus Cousins ‘Can’t Wait’ to Play Against the Sacramento Kings