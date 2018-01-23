The Golden State Warriors have reportedly expressed interest in trading for Knicks backup center Kyle O’Quinn.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, New York is looking for “the best return available” for O’Quinn.

Golden State is among the teams to express interest in Kyle O’Quinn, per sources. Enes Kanter has also drawn interest as the trade deadline nears. More here: https://t.co/QelgY5kkpP

Teams who have spoken with the Knicks believe they are keeping their options open on O’Quinn and Hernangomez and, like all teams at this time of year, are looking for the best return available for either player.