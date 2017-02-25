The Golden State Warriors have reportedly reached out to Turner Sports to discuss Shaquille O’Neal‘s coverage of JaVale McGee after a Twitter war erupted between the two big men on Thursday.

McGee took offense to Shaq’s scathing segment on Shaqtin’ a Fool, tweeting, “[He] woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL?”

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Shaq then quickly tweeted back, “Don’t be acting like u a g I’ll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass.”

And the whole thing escalated into an all-out twitter feud.

After Friday’s practice, both Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr defended McGee. Durant saying, “I didn’t know cops could threaten civilians like that.”

Kevin Durant comes to JaVale McGee's defense vs Shaq: "I didn't know cops could threaten civilians like that" pic.twitter.com/gsx79h04c8 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 24, 2017

Kerr said: “Shaq’s been picking on him for years and years and years, and I think JaVale, rightfully so, is frustrated. It never ends.”

Those comments didn’t cool off Shaq. Instead, the Diesel shot back at KD, telling him that this isn’t his fight. “Your boy @JaValeMcGee34 is still a bum, he started it I’m a finish it,” Shaq tweeted at Durant on Friday.

@KDTrey5 I understand u sticking up for your teammate that's cool but your boy @JaValeMcGee34 is still a bum, he started it I'm a finish it — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

And so, according to an ESPN report, the Warriors reached out to TNT to get some help, alleging that Shaq is damaging McGee’s reputation as a basketball player.

Sources told ESPN that the Warriors contacted Turner officials to express concern about TNT’s yearslong McGee coverage on the “Shaqtin’ a Fool” segment on the popular “Inside The NBA” show, with the team contending that the ongoing negative portrayal of the veteran center is doing unnecessary damage to McGee’s reputation. A Turner source confirmed the discussions with the Warriors and told ESPN that “the matter has been discussed internally” after a Twitter feud erupted Thursday night between O’Neal and McGee.

To be continued…

RELATED:

Shaquille O’Neal and JaVale McGee Escalate Twitter War