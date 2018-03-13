Warriors Throw Surprise Birthday Party For Stephen Curry

by March 13, 2018
912

Stephen Curry pulled up to his surprise 30th birthday party in a yacht, via Warriors Talk:

And the party was lit.

Curry ate ribs while vibing to E-40, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr showed off the moves, and Kevin Durant and Draymond Green fought to dance with Curry’s grandma:

