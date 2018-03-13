Warriors Throw Surprise Birthday Party For Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry pulled up to his surprise 30th birthday party in a yacht, via Warriors Talk:

Steph Curry pulled up to his surprise birthday party in a yatch. #SC30th pic.twitter.com/AbCQLlcfD0 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 13, 2018

And the party was lit.

Curry ate ribs while vibing to E-40, Klay Thompson and Steve Kerr showed off the moves, and Kevin Durant and Draymond Green fought to dance with Curry’s grandma:

The Warriors were #ActingUp at Steph’s surprise birthday party last night. 😂 pic.twitter.com/56GJY0kdOt — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 13, 2018

Draymond and KD fighting to dance with Steph’s grandma. Can’t make this stuff up. Lol.

Via @COSeezy pic.twitter.com/khjKsRR6BU — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 13, 2018

