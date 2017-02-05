During Paul Pierce’s last game at TD Garden, the Boston crowd expressed their appreciation via a number of massive ovations and a powerful tribute video. Check out snippets above and below:

Boston rises for a tribute to Paul Pierce! 🍀#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/shrwXhw1d0 — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017

The Truth played the first 15 seasons of his career with the Celtics, helping them win a championship in 2008.

