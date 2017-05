Carmelo Anthony‘s son Kiyan is going to be a problem on the court. Here’s your evidence:

Melo in the lab with his son today 🔥💯 (via @lala) pic.twitter.com/1m40K6w0CJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 11, 2017

Keep putting in work, Kiyan!

Video via LaLa.

