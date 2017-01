Welcome to the CJ McCollum show.

Heading into tonight, the Blazers had lost seven of their last eight and were set to face the Timberwolves without Lillard, who continues to sit with a sprained ankle. So CJ put the team on his back.

The sharpshooter dropped a career-high 43 points on 16/25 shooting, leading his team to a much needed 95-89 victory.

