With the Blazers still fighting for a playoff spot in the West, Damian Lillard took matters into his own hands and dropped a career-high 59 points against the Jazz last night. The 59 is also a Portland franchise record. Lillard came out of the gate and dropped 26 points and kept momentum going as he went 18-34 from the field, 9-14 from three and 14-16 from the stripe. He also tallied 6 boards and 5 assists.

At 40-40, the Blazers are currently 1.5 games up on the 38-41 Nuggets.

Following the game, Lilllard sent the game ball to the Utah Jazz locker room to give to Joe Johnson, who scored his 20,000th career point last night:

How classy is @Dame_Lillard? After scoring franchise record 59, he sent game ball to Utah's Joe Johnson, who scored his 20,000th career pts — Jason Quick (@jwquick) April 9, 2017

