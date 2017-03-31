The 2016-17 season will go down in history for the absurd numbers that players across the League are putting up. There are 31 players averaging at least 20 points per game, seven guys who have made over 200 three-pointers and there have been 102 total triple-doubles this season.

20 of those triple-doubles belong to James Harden, the League’s assist leader. His Rockets squad is in third place in the West, one season removed from getting bounced out of the first round of the 2016 playoffs.

Russell Westbrook has 38 triple-doubles. The Brodie’s averaging a damn triple-double this season. When Oscar Robertson averaged a triple-double in his famous 1962-63 season, he had 41 total triple-doubles.

What Harden and Westbrook are doing is absolutely historic. Throw in Kawhi Leonard’s stellar play (career-high 25.9 ppg), LeBron James’ consistent level of greatness and Isaiah Thomas averaging nearly 30 points per game, and this season is going down in the books.

Damian Lillard has had a great season, too. Lillard’s averaging a career-best 27 points per game and has the Blazers in the playoff hunt after a slow start to the season. While on SportsCenter, Lillard was pressured into giving an answer into this year’s MVP debate. He eventually picked Westbrook, saying, “He’s leaving it all out there every time and I think he deserves it.”

Video courtesy of ESPN