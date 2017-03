Damian Lillard has been on an absolute tear since the All-Star break, and his streak of impressive performances continued tonight.

The sharpshooter dropped a season-high 49 points on 14/21 from the field and 9/12 from three, including 16 in the final 8:26 to help his team grab the 115-104 victory over Miami. His nine treys also tied a career-high.

Portland has now won 8 of their 10 in March. They are one game behind Denver for that 8th spot.