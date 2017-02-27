It was the DeMar DeRozan show at Madison Square Garden tonight. The fifth leading scorer in the League dropped a casual 37 points on 13/25 shooting, including the game-winning, tightly-contested jumper:
DeMar. DeRozan. Game-winner. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/SWj48bA0GP
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) February 28, 2017
Carmelo had a chance to steal the spotlight, but couldn’t get his last second attempt to fall:
Goodbye, headband pic.twitter.com/aYHPhV84pT
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 28, 2017
The Knicks held a 17-point lead at one point in the game.
