As anticipated, things got heated during Round 2 of Cavs-Warriors. In the second quarter, Draymond Green delivered a hard foul on LeBron in the open floor. Apparently, Green found his reaction to the contact a bit exaggerated, and he let everyone know. Peep the entire confrontation:

Draymond vs LeBron 👀 pic.twitter.com/Um9bzys8Gu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 17, 2017