Since returning to Chicago, Dwyane Wade has focused on giving back and making a difference in the city where he was raised. In a new spot for Gatorade, Wade highlights the importance of basketball in a child’s life, especially when there is danger lurking on every corner. Titled “Sounds of Hope,” the clip is a metaphor for how Wade used basketball, specifically the sound of dribbling, as a positive outlet to keep him focused on his goals and away from negative influences.

Peep the commercial above and for more on his Spotlight On initiative, click here.

