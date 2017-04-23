Isaiah Thomas was dominant in Game 4, dropping 33 points and leading the Celtics to a big victory.

Afterwards, Chicago head coach Fred Hoiberg praised IT for his competitiveness and resilience, but also criticized the refs for not calling carries on him.

Fred Hoiberg criticizes officials for not calling travels on Isaiah Thomas pic.twitter.com/pZ7LB3nxwQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 24, 2017

Isaiah responded:

Isaiah Thomas responds to Fred Hoiberg’s accusation that he doesn’t get called for carries pic.twitter.com/2xg2ik15HJ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 24, 2017

