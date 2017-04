During the third quarter of Game 5, things got a bit chippy between Toronto and Milwaukee.

Bucks’ big man Greg Monroe was not happy after getting tangled up with Jonas Valanciunas, and this ensued:

Things got a bit tense in Toronto 👀 pic.twitter.com/YOSjJArmKN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 25, 2017

The scuffle had Valanciunas, and the Raptors crowd, fired up.

