Isaiah Thomas is a warrior.
In the first quarter of Game 1 against the Wizards, the Celtic point guard took an elbow to the face and got his tooth knocked out.
Isaiah Thomas’s field goal percentage since losing a tooth: 100 PERCENT pic.twitter.com/Z8wGgPaJj8
— The Ringer (@ringer) April 30, 2017
Looking good, IT:
Isaiah Thomas lost a tooth 👀 pic.twitter.com/5JD0jeAcRY
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 30, 2017
After suffering the injury, Isaiah proceeded to nail back-to-back threes:
Back to back triples for Isaiah on #NBAonABC! pic.twitter.com/YueJyyosgm
— NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2017
No tooth, no problem.
Related
Isaiah Thomas: ‘They Say I’m the Worst Defender in the League’
Commentscomments powered by Disqus